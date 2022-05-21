Philadelphia Weather: Heat Advisory In Effect As Temperatures Hit Record Highs On Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With record high temperatures in the Philadelphia region, a Heat Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. for parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The high on Saturday will hit 97 degrees, which breaks the record of 95 set in 1934.
Today is also the hottest day since Aug. 12, 2021. Make sure you find ways to stay hydrated on Saturday. Limit your time outdoors, and wear loose clothes as temperatures will feel like 100.Where To Find Cooling Centers In Philadelphia This Weekend
It’ll be in the 90s until dinner time, but temperatures will dip slightly into the 80s as the sun goes down.2 Young Men Hospitalized After Being Shot In North Philadelphia: Police
Sunday will be hot and steamy with highs in the 90’s and hazy skies. Evening thunderstorms could develop along with a cold front.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia School District Students, Staff To Resume Masking As COVID Cases Continue To Rise In City
The heat breaks and temperatures return to the low and mid 70’s to start next week.