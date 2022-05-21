CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles hosted their fifth annual Autism Challenge Saturday in South Philadelphia. Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie was on hand.

Almost 3,000 participants biked, ran, or walked along with their favorite players.

Philadelphia Eagles Raise More Than $4 Million At 5th Annual Autism Challenge

Jason Kelce spent time with the participants.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was seen pushing his kids toward the 5k finish line.

More than $4 million was raised toward autism research. Sixteen million dollars has been raised since 2018.