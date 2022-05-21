Philadelphia Eagles Raise More Than $4 Million At 5th Annual Autism Challenge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles hosted their fifth annual Autism Challenge Saturday in South Philadelphia. Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie was on hand.
Almost 3,000 participants biked, ran, or walked along with their favorite players.
Jason Kelce spent time with the participants.
Head coach Nick Sirianni was seen pushing his kids toward the 5k finish line.

Awareness to action.
Thank you to all our participants and supporters who came out for the 5th annual #EaglesAutismChallenge! We can’t wait to see you next year.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/hlRVF9upsV
More than $4 million was raised toward autism research. Sixteen million dollars has been raised since 2018.