PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the heat hitting record temperatures this weekend in Philadelphia, about a dozen libraries in the city are open as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday. Residents can get out of the heat and into an air-conditioned space with access to books, computers, internet, and other library amenities.

Masks are also strongly encouraged.

Here’s a list of the libraries serving as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday:

Also, Philadelphia has opened spraygrounds early across the city. Click here to find a sprayground in your neighborhood.