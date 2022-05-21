PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the heat hitting record temperatures this weekend in Philadelphia, about a dozen libraries in the city are open as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday. Residents can get out of the heat and into an air-conditioned space with access to books, computers, internet, and other library amenities.
Masks are also strongly encouraged.
Here’s a list of the libraries serving as cooling centers on Saturday and Sunday:
- Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional Library | 125 South 52nd Street | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library | 68 West Chelten Avenue | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek Library | 5800 Cobbs Creek Parkway | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Fox Chase Library | 501 Rhawn Street | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Frankford Library | 4634 Frankford Avenue | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Fumo Family Library | 2437 South Broad Street | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Haddington Library | 446 North 65th Street | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Logan Library | 1333 Wagner Avenue | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Oak Lane Library | 6614 North 12th Street | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Paschalville Library | 6942 Woodland Avenue | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
- Widener Library | 2808 West Lehigh Avenue | 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Also, Philadelphia has opened spraygrounds early across the city. Click here to find a sprayground in your neighborhood.