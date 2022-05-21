Jeffrey Weikel Arrested After Allegedly Firing AK-47, Shotgun At Bensalem Police During Barricade Situation

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police have arrested a man after a barricade situation on Saturday morning. Jeffrey Weikel, 52, has been charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, and other offenses.

Just after 4 a.m., police say they responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of Dunksferry Road. Police say they began to evacuate residents from homes nearby and established a perimeter around Weikel while he continued to fire shots at officers with an AK-47 and shotgun.

Police say they were forced to take cover. A home across the street was struck by gunfire, but thankfully no one was injured.

Police say SWAT determined Weikel’s family was in the basement of the home during the barricade.

SWAT was able to safely evacuate the family members from the house before making contact with Weikel, police say.

Police say they were able to get Weikel to exit his house unarmed. He was taken into custody without incident.

Weikel is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $1 million.