PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chester police are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted in connection to the shooting of a tow truck driver who repossess vehicles earlier this month. Authorities charged Jabril Ali with attempted murder, robbery, weapons violations, and drug sales.

Surveillance video and interviews from witnesses led officers to identify Ali as the suspect wanted in the May 3 shooting of Jamie King, who was left critically injured.

Police say it was just before 1 a.m. when officers were called to the intersection of Pusey and West 2nd Streets.

King works for the International Recovery Services (IRS), a company that repossesses cars when owners default on their payments.

King just finished a call in Chester and had hopped out of his tow truck to lock the gate. That’s when police say a vehicle pulled up and a person with a gun got out and started firing shots. He was struck in the head, chest, and stomach and was rushed into surgery.

A search warrant was issued on the Nissan Altima that the shooting victim had just repossessed and belongs of Ali were recovered along with a large amount of cocaine, heroin and Fentanyl.

Police say Ali is considered armed and dangerous and frequents South Philadelphia.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Rhaheem Blanden at 610-447-8420.