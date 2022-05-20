PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in the Carroll Park neighborhood of West Philadelphia left a 30-year-old man dead Friday night, police said. It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North 55th Street.
Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
A 17-year-old boy was also shot in the incident. Police said the teen was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition.
According to police, a weapon has been recovered.
A person of interest is in custody, but it’s unclear at this time if there will be any charges.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.