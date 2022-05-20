PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured after a car and motor scooter collided in Kensington. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a Toyota Corolla was making a U-turn from a parking space on the 1800 block of Allegheny Avenue after he cleared any oncoming traffic westbound while looking eastbound on Allegheny Avenue.
Police say it was at this time a motorized scooter traveling westbound on eastbound lanes struck the vehicle.
The driver and passenger of the motorized scooter were transported to an area hospital. The driver is listed in stable condition and the passenger is in critical condition.
The driver of the Corolla remained on the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.