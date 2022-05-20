MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Upper Providence Township police chief David Montella will announce the charges being filed against a bus driver who allegedly took illicit photos of young girls as they exited his bus on Friday. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
Officials with the Marple Newtown School District say the bus driver allegedly used his phone to take upskirt photos of at least three students from the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic School.
