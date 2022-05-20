MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — An ex-school bus driver in Delaware County is behind bars and charged with taking illicit photographs of young girls as they exited his bus. Bruce Garner, 70, of Lansdowne is accused of taking upskirting photos of teenage and pre-teen girls while driving for the Marple Newtown School District.
Garner faces, among other charges, 139 counts each of invasion of privacy, unlawful contact with a minor, and sexual abuse of children.
Authorities say three victims have been identified so far.
Bail has been set at 10% percent of $250,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10.