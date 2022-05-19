TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — A community is mourning after an 18-year-old visiting the Jersey Shore from Maine died when the sand hole he and his sister dug on the beach collapsed. Eyewitness News is learning new details about the tragic accident.

It happened in Toms River on Ocean Beach between East Bonita and Penguin Ways. CBS3 spoke with firefighters who tried to rescue the teen.

Firefighters identified the teen who was killed as Levi Caverly.

First responders were able to rescue his sister who was trapped from the waist down.

Tom’s River Fire District 1 Commissioner Len Minkler was part of the rescue efforts.

“I feel for them really bad and that you know they’re not from new jersey so there’s nobody here for their support right now,” Minkler said. “It’s just terrible to come to the beautiful jersey shore and have this family. it’s terrible.”

The father of the 18-year-old teenager who died after sand collapsed on him and his sister in Toms River issued a statement on Facebook remembering his son on Wednesday. Below is the full statement from Todd Caverly on his son, Levi.

“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program. The truth is that Scripture says that all our days are numbered. That there is nothing we can do to add a single hour to our life. He knew that. Matthew 6:25-34.”

Levi was spending the day with his family from Maine when the incident happened. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as he and his 17-year-old sister became trapped in the sand.