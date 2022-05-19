PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an exclusive update about a teenage pilot, who safely landed a banner plane on a bridge in Ocean City last year. Landon Lucas was recently involved in another small place incident.

He is sharing his survival story with CBS3.

For the second time in as many years, Lucas tells CBS3 he feels truly lucky to be alive. The latest incident happened last month when he was one of two people on board a small plane when it crashed in New Mexico.

For those who don’t remember last July, Lucas grabbed the world’s attention after he safely landed a small plane n a bridge in Ocean City as its engine failed.

Last month, he was seriously hurt after the small plane landed upside down and the pilot was killed.

But Lucas survived.

“I really don’t remember touching down in this incident. But I can imagine touching down on the bridge must have felt a little better than this one,” Lucas said.

He tells CBS3 he broke almost every bone below his waist. He also lost about a dozen teeth, but he was determined to survive.

“I actually managed to crawl out of the airplane with all of these injuries by myself and it’s kind of just crazy. It’s always scary getting out of an upside-down airplane in good condition and I managed to do it in that condition, so I guess it’s something that I shouldn’t keep as a fear of mine anymore,” Lucas said.

Lucas also tells CBS3 he doesn’t remember anything about being rushed to a nearby hospital or the first week he was in the hospital but he did share if he ever wants to fly again.

