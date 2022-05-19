PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A portion of Kelly Drive is closed through the weekend for two regattas that are taking place along the Schuylkill River. Divers using Kelly Drive will be detoured between Strawberry Mansion Drive and Fountain Green Drive.
The detour began at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will be in effect until about 8 p.m. Sunday, May 22.READ MORE: Gas Prices Expected To Keep Rising In Philly Area As Busy Summer Travel Season Approaches: 'We're Not Seeing Relief In Sight'
Detour signs will be posted to direct drivers.READ MORE: Grammy Winner Taylor Swift Receives Honorary Doctorate Of Fine Arts Degree From New York University
The Stotesbury Regatta is the World’s Largest High School Regatta and will take place on May 20 and 21.MORE NEWS: 5 People Shot Near Temple University, Philadelphia Police Say
On Sunday, the city championships will take place.