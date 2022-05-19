PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged two care home managers in Bucks County for failing to report sexual abuse committed by a man with dementia inside the residence on three women also suffering from dementia. On Thursday, Shapiro charged general manager Ashley Harker and director of health and wellness Joy Alfonsi of The Landing of Southampton with neglect of a care-dependent person, recklessly endangering another person, and other charges.

The charges were filed in conjunction with the 47th Statewide Investigating Grand Jury. According to a release, the charges come as part of a larger investigation by the 47th Statewide Investigative Grand Jury into potential abuse of home care residents.

Officials say staff members reported three separate incidents of sexual abuse committed by the same man involving three women to Harker and Alfonsi on July 22, 24, and 26.

According to a release, Alfonsi and Harker assured the staff they would handle the situation and that witnesses should not document or report the incidents themselves. But officials say Alfonsi and Harker didn’t report any of the incidents to law enforcement, protective services, or the PA Department of Human Services as required by law.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Attorney General Benjamin McKenna.