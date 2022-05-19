NEW YORK (CBS) — Grammy winner and Berks County native Taylor Swift can add “doctor” to the front of her name. Swift received an honorary doctorate of fine arts degree from New York University.
Earlier this year, the singer was the subject of a half-semester course at NYU in the Clive Davis Institute of Recording Arts.READ MORE: Gas Prices Expected To Keep Rising In Philly Area As Busy Summer Travel Season Approaches: 'We're Not Seeing Relief In Sight'
During her commencement speech, Swift urged students to embrace life’s embarrassments and said getting into scrapes was just a “fact of life.”READ MORE: Detours Along Kelly Drive Through Sunday For Stotesbury, City Championship Regattas
NYU honored the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 since graduates of previous years had their commencement ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic.MORE NEWS: 5 People Shot Near Temple University, Philadelphia Police Say