PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. The incident happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 5th Street.
Police said the boy was shot once in the right arm. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition before being transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, according to police.
There are no arrests at this time, police said, but a weapon has been recovered.
