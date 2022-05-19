DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State University has filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Justice Department after authorities in Georgia searched the women’s lacrosse team’s bus last month. The university believes Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies violated the team’s constitutional rights when they stopped and searched the bus and luggage, claiming they were looking for drugs.
No drugs were found on the bus.
Delaware State asked for an investigation into the deputies’ conduct, and into the sheriff’s department’s practices and procedures.