LIVE RESULTS:Pennsylvania Primary Election
CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The Philadelphia Parking Authority will join the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Wednesday to announce a major bike lane safety initiative geared toward improving safety for bicyclists. There have been 41 bicyclists deaths and 135 injuries in Philadelphia since 2011, according to a release

The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: The Philadelphia Parking Authority will join the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Wednesday to announce a major bike lane safety initiative geared toward improving safety for bicyclists.
  • When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.