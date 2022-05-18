PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority will join the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Wednesday to announce a major bike lane safety initiative geared toward improving safety for bicyclists. There have been 41 bicyclists deaths and 135 injuries in Philadelphia since 2011, according to a release
The briefing will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m.
- What: The Philadelphia Parking Authority will join the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia Wednesday to announce a major bike lane safety initiative geared toward improving safety for bicyclists.
- When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
- Time: 10:30 a.m.

