PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re in store for a beautiful Wednesday afternoon before a warm front and humidity move into the Philadelphia region to end the workweek. Highs will be in the low 70s with clouds increasing in the afternoon.
A warm front moving into the region will trigger rain overnight into Thursday morning.
This will set warmer and more humid conditions.
We could see temperatures hit the 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with high humidity ahead of another front.
Saturday could potentially see record-challenging heat. The current high for May 21 is 95 degrees, set in 1934.
A cold front crosses the region on Sunday, prompting storms and downpours later in the day.
Stay with the CBS3 Weather Team for the latest forecast.