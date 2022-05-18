LIVE RESULTS:Pennsylvania Primary Election
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia International Airport is preparing for its busiest season in three years. Today, they shared tips to help passengers speed up their trip through the airport.

“We suggest the passengers arrive at least two and a half hours before their flight for domestic trips and three hours before their flight for international trips,” Kate Sullivan, with Philadelphia International Airport.

An estimated 7.68 million passengers are expected to pass through the airport between June and August.

 