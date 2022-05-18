PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Mail-in ballots are still being counted Wednesday afternoon at the Philadelphia Ballot Processing Center in Northeast Philly. The results of the U.S. Senate race are still uncertain, with thousands of votes still left to be counted, across the commonwealth.

With 95% of precincts reporting Trump-backed Dr. Mehmet Oz has a narrow lead over former hedge-fund manager Dave McCormick.

The dirty little word here is precanvasing. Eyewitness News spoke with Philadelphia’s election chairwoman and here are the very latest numbers in terms of what is still to be counted.

Twenty-eight thousand mail-in ballots, plus whatever was collected in the drop boxes on Tuesday, along with a small percentage of in-person votes from machines that didn’t come in Tuesday night.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts was inside the location in Northeast Philly just off the Roosevelt Boulevard. It’s one of two sites in the city where counting is still happening.

There are two teams set up inside, one team is unpacking ballot machines along with another preparing to finish counting the ballots.

There’s also a group assigned to validate that anyone who voted in person did not also submit a mail-in vote.

Why? According to Pennsylvania law, you can’t even open any of the mail-in ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day. Something election leaders say sets them up for delays and something they hope to see changed.

“Just being able to go through them open them look at them get them ready to scan we can’t do anything with them until 7 a.m. and other states throughout the country that have mail in voting most of them have the ability to precanvas that why you see the totals come out sooner in those areas,” Chairwoman Lisa Deeley said.

Precanvasing is just the formal work for getting everything sorted.

It’s something Deeley says erodes trust in the election system.

The big question is when do we expect all of those mail-in ballots to be counted? Deeley says she is not hopeful it will be completed and accurate by Wednesday.

She says it is more likely to come Thursday or Friday.

CBS3 will be staying on top of the counting and will have more information beginning on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.