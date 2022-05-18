PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gas prices went up again overnight in the Philadelphia region. Prices are quickly closing in on $5 per gallon.
In the five-county Philadelphia area, a gallon of regular is now averaging about $4.86. That's a jump of 7 cents from Tuesday.
Drivers in New Jersey are paying $4.68. And in Delaware, the price per gallon is $4.59.
Some drivers in the Philly area are already paying well over $5 per gallon. We found gas for $5.24 at a station on Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia.
Experts blame supply issues, combined with higher demand for the rise in prices.
They warn that drivers may be paying $6 per gallon by the end of the summer.