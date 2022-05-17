PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania and people are showing up in droves. Eyewitness News has team coverage across Southeastern Pennsylvania, and Howard Monroe has more from the Kimmel Center with how things are looking.

There’s quite a bit of action at the Kimmel Center but for the most part, it’s campaign workers as opposed to voters.

Eyewitness News spoke with one of the poll workers on Tuesday morning and they said turnout was down considerably from the 2020 presidential general election, but there are still people coming out.

The city’s elections office said they didn’t have any problems getting polling sites open, but they did say that COVID is still a problem for them and that a few poll workers called out sick.

Regardless of COVID and lower turnout, one person we spoke with says he votes in every election.

“I think every election is important and presidential elections,” voter Keith Breitfeller said.