PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man was shot six times, including twice in his head, and killed on Tuesday in Philadelphia’s East Frankford section, police say. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of Margaret Street.
Police say two people are in custody in connection to the shooting. They say the man was shot twice in his head, twice in his arms, and twice to on the right side of his abdomen.
The man was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m.
No weapon was recovered, police say.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.