PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles will hold joint training camp practices with the Miami Dolphins ahead of their Week 3 preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles and Dolphins will finish off the preseason on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 17, 2022
Starters usually don’t play much in the final week of the preseason, but the Eagles will get a good look at the Dolphins offense with Tyreek Hill during joint practices.
Before Week 3 of the preseason, the Eagles will play the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Eagles released their schedule last week. It includes five primetime games and a trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys on Christmas Eve.