NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS/AP) — On the Republican side of the Pennsylvania primary, things are still up in the air for the U.S. Senate race. Former hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz are in a race too close to currently call.

As it stands right now, McCormick’s lead over Oz is well within the margin for a recount should the race remain tight. Approximately 99% of the votes are in.

Pennsylvania voters made their voices heard at the ballot box. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race got a great deal of attention here and across the country.

Dr. Mehmet Oz: We will not have a result tonight…”

“I’m confident we will win.”

The Republican primary for Senate in Pennsylvania remains too tight to call, potentially triggering an automatic recount. “Go home and get some rest, we have a lot of work to do.” @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ZaanKZF119 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 18, 2022

Oz was certainly seen as out in front in this Senate contest that’s drawn intense national attention.

Like a competitive horse race, the pack at the front was neck and neck on Election Day.

Eyewitness News saw Oz on his way in to vote Tuesday morning. This was outside a polling location in Huntington Valley, where he is registered to vote.

“It’s a good day to vote,” he said.

Oz was joined by his wife and he greeted supporters before entering.

The Oz distinction in this race, he holds the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

And yet, in the late hours of this primary campaign season, the TV personality has not zoomed very far ahead of two other challengers on the Republican side.

Oz faces stiff competition from McCormick and Kathy Barnette.

For Republicans, the race looked for much of the campaign like a two-man contest between the Trump-endorsed Oz and McCormick.

But several prominent conservative groups have gotten involved in the race’s final days, backing lesser-known conservative activist Barnette as an alternative.

Barnette faced backlash in recent days after images recently surfaced appearing to show her marching to the capitol on Jan. 6 with members of the extremist group, the Proud Boys.

Barnette served in the Armed Forces Reserves, was an adjunct professor of corporate finance and a political commenter.

Oz met a crowd at the Newtown Athletic Club Tuesday evening.

We talked with owner Jim Worthington about that presidential endorsement.

“Huge, the [former] president carries a lot of weight. He’s the leader of the Republican Party. And the reality is he still has a tremendous base and everybody listens to him for the most part. The votes at the end of this, the undecideds, he’s gonna push Oz across the finish line, no doubt,” Worthington said.

CBS3’s Joe Holden contributed to this report.