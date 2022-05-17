NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — It’s primary election day. Pennsylvania voters are making their voices heard at the ballot box. The hotly contested U.S. Senate race is getting a great deal of attention here and across the country.

On the Republican side, Dr. Mehmet Oz was certainly seen as out in front in this Senate contest that’s drawn intense national attention.

Like a competitive horse race, the pack at the front is now neck and neck. It could be a photo finish with how some data reflects how tight the race is.

VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022

Eyewitness News saw Oz on his way in to vote Tuesday morning. This was outside a polling location in Huntington Valley, where he is registered to vote.

“It’s a good day to vote,” he said.

Oz was joined by his wife and he greeted supporters before entering.

The Oz distinction in this race, he holds the coveted endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

And yet, in the late hours of this primary campaign season, the TV personality has not zoomed very far ahead of two other challengers on the Republican side.

Oz will meet and greet his crowd at the Newtown Athletic Club Tuesday evening.

We talked with owner Jim Worthington about that presidential endorsement.

“Huge, the [former] president carries a lot of weight. He’s the leader of the Republican Party. And the reality is he still has a tremendous base and everybody listens to him for the most part. The votes at the end of this, the undecideds, he’s gonna push Oz across the finish line, no doubt,” Worthington said.

For now, there is a mix of reporters, photographers, bodybuilders and swim teams at this athletic complex.