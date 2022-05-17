PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has tested positive for COVID-19. His spokesperson released a statement on Tuesday morning:
On Monday evening, after taking a precautionary test ahead of his trip to Johnstown and Pittsburgh, Attorney General Josh Shapiro tested positive for COVID-19. Attorney General Shapiro is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and he plans to continue his work of serving the people of Pennsylvania as he isolates at home.READ MORE: Third Round Of Free At-Home COVID-19 Test Kits Now Available
Shapiro will be back on the campaign trail next week and will kick off the general election campaign in Johnstown.
He is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for Pennsylvania governor.READ MORE: FDA Authorizes Pfizer Covid-19 Booster Shots For Children Ages 5 To 11
The race for the Republican nomination includes former Congressman Lou Barletta, State Sen. Doug Mastriano, and former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.
The Primary Election is underway in Pennsylvania and polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.MORE NEWS: VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022