PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot. Fetterman, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday.

He was forced to cancel all campaign events over the weekend.

Fetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster. He is set to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm,” his campaign said in a statement.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote.

Meanwhile, Fetterman’s opponent in the Democratic primary, congressman Conor Lamb, has wished the lieutenant governor a full and speedy recovery.

Prior to joining Congress, Lamb was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.

