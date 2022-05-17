PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot. Fetterman, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday.
VOTER GUIDE: Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022
Just cast my Primary Election Vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot. ✅ pic.twitter.com/HftIKtZG2V
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022
READ MORE: WATCH: Penn Student Calls For Sixers To Fire Doc Rivers During Graduation Ceremony
He was forced to cancel all campaign events over the weekend.
Fetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster. He is set to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.READ MORE: Poll Workers At Kimmel Center Say Pa. Primary Election Turnout Down Considerably From 2020 Presidential Campaign
“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm,” his campaign said in a statement.
On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.
I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.
The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022
Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote.
Meanwhile, Fetterman’s opponent in the Democratic primary, congressman Conor Lamb, has wished the lieutenant governor a full and speedy recovery.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police: Man Shot 6 Times, Killed In East Frankford; 2 Suspects In Custody
Prior to joining Congress, Lamb was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.