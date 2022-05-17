PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot. Fetterman, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday.
Just cast my Primary Election Vote from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital using an emergency absentee ballot. ✅ pic.twitter.com/HftIKtZG2V
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 17, 2022
Fetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster. He underwent a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.
On Friday, I wasn’t feeling well, so I went to the hospital to get checked out.
I didn’t want to go – I didn’t think I had to – but @giselefetterman insisted, and as usual, she was right.
The good news is I’m feeling much better + I’m well on my way to a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/WQ5X6QgQen
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) May 15, 2022
Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted Tuesday night his “procedure is over and it was PERFECT!”
Doc just called me, João’s procedure is over and it was PERFECT! 💕💕💕💕💕💕
— Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) May 17, 2022
Barreto Fetterman, the second spouse, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote.
Meanwhile, Fetterman's opponent in the Democratic primary, congressman Conor Lamb, has wished the lieutenant governor a full and speedy recovery.
Prior to joining Congress, Lamb was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.