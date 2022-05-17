VOTER GUIDE:Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman voted Tuesday morning by emergency absentee ballot. Fetterman, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for Senate, suffered a stroke on Friday.

He was forced to cancel all campaign events over the weekend.

Fetterman remains hospitalized in Lancaster. He underwent a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, tweeted Tuesday night his “procedure is over and it was PERFECT!”

Barreto Fetterman, the second spouse, appeared in-person at a polling place in Braddock to vote.

Meanwhile, Fetterman’s opponent in the Democratic primary, congressman Conor Lamb, has wished the lieutenant governor a full and speedy recovery.

Prior to joining Congress, Lamb was an assistant U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh.

