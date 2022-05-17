TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews have been called to a beach in Toms River, New Jersey. Officials say some juveniles got trapped while digging and the sand around them collapsed.
One person has been taken to the hospital.
One person is still stuck.
It happened near Seaview Road.
No more information is available at this time.
