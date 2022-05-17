VOTER GUIDE:Pennsylvania Primary Election 2022
By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews have been called to a beach in Toms River, New Jersey. Officials say some juveniles got trapped while digging and the sand around them collapsed.

One person has been taken to the hospital.

One person is still stuck.

It happened near Seaview Road.

No more information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com, CBS News Philly and CBS3 on-air for the latest on this developing story.