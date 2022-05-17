PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dwight Evans, who has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2016, has defeated several Democratic challengers in the primary election Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. Evans represents Pennsylvania’s 3rd congressional district, encompasses Center City, West Philly, and stretches up into Northwest Philadelphia.

Congressmember Evans is a North Philly native. He’s most recently been pushing for new federal support aimed at city crime.

Evans defeated challengers Alexandra Hunt and Michael Cogbill in his bid for reelection.

Hunt, 29, is active on social media and has been making headlines because of her work history.

“I’m a former stripper turned congressional candidate, running for Congress in PA-3,” Hunt said.

The progressive tells Eyewitness News she supports issues like criminal justice reform, Medicare for all, and more.

“A wealth tax, Black reparations, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, union power,” Hunt said.

Cogbill’s resume includes involvement in the NAACP and the Democratic National Committee.

There were no Republican challengers in the primary.