PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now order more free at-home COVID-19 test kits. This is the third round of tests available through the White House.
The previous two rounds were offered in January and March and sent out four tests each.
This latest round allows you to receive eight tests.
Every home in the United States is eligible.
Click here to order your COVID-19 test kits.