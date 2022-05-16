PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the 2022 Primary Election on Tuesday, May 17, approaches, District Attorney Larry Krasner, members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Election Task Force, and local election officials will brief the public on how voters can report irregularities and other issues on Election Day. A diverse array of students, community stakeholders, and faith leaders will also share their thoughts on the importance of voting and why this sacred civic duty matters to them. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: DA Krasner, Community Leaders to Urge Philadelphians to Vote, Announce Activation of Election Task Force
- When: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
