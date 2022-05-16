PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy was shot seven times in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 52nd Street.
Police said the teen was shot four times in his stomach, twice in the right side of his chest and once in his right shoulder.
The teen was rushed to an area hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.
Authorities said the victim is a student at KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.