PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Warm and humid conditions during Monday morning and early afternoon will set the stage for the development of organized and fast-moving thunderstorms later in the afternoon. There is a chance for damaging winds, a few downpours and brief intense lightning.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather in Philadelphia and all surrounding counties, the New Jersey suburbs close to the I-95 Corridor and northern Delaware.

The threats to the region include damaging winds, large hail, intense lightning, localized flooding and tornadoes are possible. CBS3 meteorologist Tammie Souza says the severe weather could cause a rough afternoon commute with travel delays.

Possible impacts will include downed branches, trees, and wires, isolated power outages, difficult travel, and localized flooding.

In South Jersey, the Jersey Shore and southern Delaware there is a slight risk for severe weather.

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms will accompany a strong cold front set to cross the region late Monday.

The estimated window for these storms is between three and eight p.m, but this could shift as the storm develops.

The current time frames of concern are from 3 to 5 p.m. for the Lehigh Valley, 4 to 7 p.m. for greater Philadelphia, and 5 to 8 p.m. for the Jersey Shore.

There is a 5% risk for tornadoes and 15% risk for damaging winds. Souza says this is always concerning in the weather world because typically those highlighted areas do produce damaging winds and/or isolated tornadoes. There will rarely ever be a 15% or 50% risk and those numbers typically happen during a big tornado outbreak across the plains or the south.

Consider rescheduling any outdoor plans or activities during the above-mentioned time frames.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest as the forecast continues to evolve. Download the CBS Philly app and turn on alerts to be up-to-date with warnings issued in your county on Monday.

CBS3’s Lauren Casey and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.