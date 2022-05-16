PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gun violence continues to have a devastating impact on Philadelphia’s children. On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot around the corner from his school, and new grim numbers reveal the bloodshed is not letting up.

It’s one of the saddest things you could hear — kids playing outside when gunshots ring out, forcing them to shift from carefree to afraid.

A video obtained by Eyewitness News shows how gun violence impacts even the youngest of Philadelphians.

“That sounded like guns, I don’t want to die. We’ll get down,” a child is heard saying in the video.

While the kids were unharmed in the incident, that’s not always the case.

“Multiple shots are fired at the young man, hitting him seven times, five of those were in the stomach,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker said.

On Monday, police say a 16-year-old boy was placed in critical condition after a drive-by shooting in a shopping complex off 52nd Street in West Philly.

“100% targeted in this instant, no doubt about it,” Walker said. “We’re not quite sure why, but there’s no doubt this kid was targeted and obviously, the number of shots he was hit with are concerning.”

The teen, a student at KIPP DuBois Collegiate Academy, was out on early dismissal.

Eyewitness video shows a woman kneeling over him.

“It’s not like anything new,” witness Jamal Friend said. “It’s sad to say, it’s something that we, you know, kind of got adapted to.”

Twenty-four hours before this shooting, Philly police say a 14-year-old was shot on Vine Street.

The teens are among 774 shooting victims so far this year — 8% of them are younger than 18 years old.

“It’s sickening, I guess I’m just tired of seeing it,” Friend said.

Police say the vehicle in the shooting of the 16-year-old is a black Toyota Matrix that was stolen early Monday morning.

Anyone with information on any of these crimes is being asked to contact the police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.