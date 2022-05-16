CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A suspect wanted in the murder of a man whose body was found near Widener University’s campus earlier this month has been arrested in Delaware. U.S. Marshals said 43-year-old Jihad Perry was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Monday in New Castle County.
Authorities say Perry shot and killed Robert Dungee on May 5 on the 1100 block of Hyatt Street in Chester.
Dungee's body was discovered in the area of East 14th Street, a few blocks from Widener University's campus.
Perry is charged with criminal homicide and Pennsylvania state parole violations.
He’s currently being held at New Castle County jail awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania.