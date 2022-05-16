PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Preparations are underway across the region for what could be an afternoon full of severe weather. In Pennsauken Township, public works crews have been busy since 6 a.m. getting ready for the storm. One thing they’re doing is they’re making sure storm drains are clear so the roads don’t flood.

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Expected To Bring Damaging Winds, Flooding And Isolated Tornadoes

Crews have cleared several hundred storm drains throughout Camden County. Eyewitness News caught up with crews on Maple Avenue in Pennsauken Township on Monday morning as they used a broom and a shovel to remove dead leaves and other debris.

Crews also have their wood chipper ready to go. They’re prepared to grind down any tree limbs and branches that fall onto the roadway.

The Public Works department has 40 people on standby Monday afternoon ready to respond if heavy rain and wind create driving hazards.

“We want to keep the road safe for motorists of course and when it’s dark out, you can’t tell if the road’s flooded. With heavy rains, there are only so many places rain can go and accumulate and flood the road. Of course, we’ll try to see if we can get the road unflooded and if not, we need to put proper signage to let people know the road’s flooded,” Camden County Public Works supervisor David Stout said.

Ahead of the storm, the Public Works department is patching potholes because when it rains, the water gets in the cracks and can weaken the soil in the road, making existing potholes larger and potentially creating new potholes.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team on-air, online and streaming on CBS News Philly for your most up-to-date forecast. You can also download the CBS Philly app for the latest updates on breaking news and weather.