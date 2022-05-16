PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Monday the activation of Philadelphia’s Election Task Force. It will be ready to respond to any voting issues at the polls.

“Every Philadelphia vote is going to be counted and every Philadelphia vote that wants to make its way into the ballot box is going to be cast,” Krasner said. “We are not going to have a problem in Philadelphia tomorrow.”

Krasner urged Philadelphians to get out and vote on Tuesday to make their voice heard.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. As long as you’re in line by 8, you’ll be able to cast your ballot. If you’re voting at a polling place for the first time you must bring an ID.

Check out the CBS Philly voter guide for everything you need to know during the PA Primary.