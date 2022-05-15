SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A group of teenagers had a very engaging lesson outside the classroom earlier this week as they got a chance to walk in the shoes of a first responder. About 30 students from Delaware County Technical High Schools made a visit to the emergency services training center in Sharon Hill on Thursday.
Police and firefighters acted out several scenarios to teach the students how to respond to an emergency, similar to what first responders face on a daily basis.
Teens learned how to respond to active shooter situations, administer first aid and diffuse tense situations.
Instructors hope to inspire some of the young folks to become first responders in the future.