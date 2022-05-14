PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Tioga. CBS3 was at the scene on the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street where police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times including in the head and neck.
He was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.READ MORE: FBI Investigating Buffalo Shooting That Killed 10 People As Hate Crime, Racially Motivated Violent Extremism, US Attorney Says
No arrests have been made at this time.READ MORE: Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen Commends Lacrosse Players For Keeping Calm During Georgia Traffic Stop, Search Incident
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.MORE NEWS: Bans Off Our Bodies Rallies Held Nationwide, Including At Philadelphia's City Hall