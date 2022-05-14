PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be warm and cloudy on Sunday before the Philadelphia region sees a possible rain shower to close out the weekend. Then to start the workweek, the Eyewitness New Weather Team has flagged Monday as an “Alert Day” due to the ​potential for severe weather.

Warm and humid conditions will set the stage for the development of organized and fast-moving thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region — save the immediate New Jersey coast — under a Slight Risk for severe weather or risk level 2 out of 5, and this risk level may be further elevated by impact day.

A line of strong and severe thunderstorms will accompany a strong cold front set to cross the region late Monday.

The current time frames of concern are from two and five p.m. for the Lehigh Valley, three to six p.m. for greater Philadelphia, and five to eight p.m. for the Jersey Shore.

Storm threats will include straight-line winds, hail, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.

Possible impacts will include downed branches, trees, and wires, isolated power outages, difficult travel, and localized flooding.

Consider rescheduling any outdoor plans or activities during the above-mentioned time frames.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the latest as the forecast continues to evolve. Download the CBS Philly app and turn on alerts to be up-to-date with warnings issued in your county on Monday.