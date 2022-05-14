PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies family is mourning the loss of former pitcher David West. He pitched for the team for four years and was part of the Phillies’ 1993 pennant-winning team.
The team released a statement calling West “an incredibly generous teammate with an unmatched sense of humor.”
READ MORE: 2022 Dad Vail Regatta Wraps Up Along Schuylkill River With Fans Cheering On Athletes For First Time Since 2019
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 14, 2022
Former Phillies GM, and West’s teammate, Ruben Amaro Jr. tweeted that West died after battling cancer.READ MORE: Former President Donald Trump Backs Doug Mastriano In Pennsylvania GOP Governor Primary
“Was just informed from LA that our dead friend and teammate, David West, has lost his battle with cancer,” Ruben tweeted. “May God bless him and his family as he moves on to a better place.. we will miss you dearly Westay- may your sweet soul Rest in Peace.”
MORE NEWS: Jay Wright Encourages Villanova University Graduates To Create Their 'Own Basic Core Values' During Next Chapter
Was just informed from LA that our dear friend and teammate, David West, has lost his battle with cancer. May God bless him and his family as he moves on to a better place…we will miss you dearly Westay- may your sweet soul Rest in Peace.
— Ruben Amaro, Jr. (@RAJr_20) May 14, 2022
West was 57 years old.