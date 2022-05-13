Man Shot In Head, Killed While Driving SUV In North Philadelphia: Police

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while driving in North Philadelphia. It happened after 11 p.m. Thursday night on the 400 block of West Sedgley Avenue.

Police say the driver was shot in the head, lost control of his SUV, and crashed into a fence. 

While investigating the scene, police say they were notified about another shooting victim who showed up at a hospital.

Investigators are looking to see if that victim is related to the first shooting and crash.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.