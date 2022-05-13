CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — With gas prices through the roof, there’s another push for self-serve gas pumps in New Jersey. Some stations lowered prices on Friday to showcase what they could be saving if drivers were pumping their own gas.

Drivers in the Garden State are paying an average of $4.47 per gallon, that’s less than Pennsylvania but more than Delaware. The topic of self-serve gas in New Jersey brings on strong emotions because it’s New Jersey tradition, but prices are 20 cents less for regular and 30 cents less for premium.

More than 75 gas stations across New Jersey slashed prices on Friday to convince drivers of the benefits of pumping your own gas. A bill in New Jersey legislature proposes giving divers the option of either full-service or self-serve gas.

Gov. Phil Murphy described this debate as a third-rail issue.

The event is part of Fuel Your Way NJ. It’s being promoted by the lobbying group representing gas station owners.

Organizers claim giving drivers the option to pump their own gas will reduce prices and will not lead to gas station attendants losing their jobs. They say those workers will be moved to other jobs at the service stations.

Some drivers we spoke to are conflicted, taking advantage of gas prices, but cherishing a New Jersey tradition.

“I’m kinda spoiled so I still like the full service,” driver Marcus Williams said. “It depends on if it’s a dramatic shift in price, then, of course, let’s go self but overall I’m so used to it. That’s one of the cool things, besides high taxes of living in New Jersey is that we get out gas pumped for us.”

The event will last all day.

Click here for a list of the 75 gas stations participating in Friday’s event.

Coming up on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. CBS will explore the possibility of self-service gas becoming a law in the Garden State.