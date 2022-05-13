PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a gas station that happened Monday afternoon on East Mount Airy Avenue. Police revealed the license plate of the car they’re trying to find.
The car is a red Mazda 3 with New Jersey plates: V62PWX.READ MORE: Embarrassing Mother's Day Mix Up At Philadelphia Catholic School Goes Viral
Police say two men got out of that car and shot a man who was filling his car with gas.Rapper J. Cole Attends Fan's College Graduation At Rowan University
The men drove off west on Mount Airy Avenue after the alleged shooting.MORE NEWS: More Than 75 New Jersey Gas Stations Lowering Prices On Friday To Promote Self-Service
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.