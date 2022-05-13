CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the suspects wanted in a deadly shooting at a gas station that happened Monday afternoon on East Mount Airy Avenue. Police revealed the license plate of the car they’re trying to find.

Philadelphia Police Searching For Red Mazda 3 With NJ Plates In Connection To Deadly Shooting At East Mount Airy Gas Station

The car is a red Mazda 3 with New Jersey plates: V62PWX.

READ MORE: Embarrassing Mother's Day Mix Up At Philadelphia Catholic School Goes Viral

Police say two men got out of that car and shot a man who was filling his car with gas.

Philadelphia Police Searching For Red Mazda 3 With NJ Plates In Connection To Deadly Shooting At East Mount Airy Gas Station

READ MORE: Rapper J. Cole Attends Fan's College Graduation At Rowan University

The men drove off west on Mount Airy Avenue after the alleged shooting.

MORE NEWS: More Than 75 New Jersey Gas Stations Lowering Prices On Friday To Promote Self-Service

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.