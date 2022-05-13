Delaware State University President Demands Answers After Authorities In Georgia Searched Women's Lacrosse Team's Bus For Drugs

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Demanding answers. The president of Delaware State University is calling for a wider investigation after sheriff deputies in Georgia boarded the bus of its women’s lacrosse team and searched for drugs.

The search sparked outrage in the Philadelphia area, and around the country.

University president Tony Allen announced at a press conference on Friday that DSU intends to file a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice. Allen says the basis of the complaint will be police misconduct related to the incident in which the Liberty County Sheriff’s Department officers conducted a “constitutionally dubious” stop and search of the bus transporting DSU’s women’s lacrosse team.

A video taken by one of the lacrosse players on board a bus heading back from the team’s final season game shows sheriff’s deputies in Georgia telling the student-athletes to fess up if they have drugs on board.

Twenty minutes later, every single bag, including suitcases in the undercarriage were searched.

Allen says Liberty County Sheriffs were searching for contraband that didn’t exist.

Not only did they not find any drugs, they left without serving the bus driver a citation after accusing him of a traffic infraction.

DSU is one of the oldest historically Black universities in the nation.

Students on board say all the deputies were white, and virtually everyone whose bags were searched was Black.

The assistant attorney general for civil rights from the U.S. Department of Justice is requesting a full review of this case by the Georgia Attorney General and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The women’s lacrosse team says the incident was humiliating and that they are grateful for all the support they’ve been getting.

“It’s a social issue that’s pretty much reoccurring, and that we obviously need to bring light to every single situation that it happens to someone,” Gwenna Gentle, the team captain of DSU’s lacrosse team, said. “So. I think that us having the proof of it and so many different people’s voices to speak on it because it happened to 29 of us on that bus, and so that I think with the outpouring of support that we’ve been given, that it’s helped bring light to the situation even more.”

The Liberty County sheriff, who is Black, defended the stop saying his deputies did nothing wrong and that multiple vehicles were stopped that day.

