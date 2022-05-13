PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, head coach Doc Rivers, and 76ers players will be made available to the media on Friday. The Sixers were knocked out of the playoffs on Thursday night in a 99-90 loss in Game 6 against the Miami Heat.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
