Man Shoots, Kills Would-Be Armed Robber In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attempted robbery turned deadly after police say a man turned the tables on the suspect in South Philadelphia. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of South 6th Street on Wednesday.
Police say the victim was smoking in front of his house when the suspect approached on a bicycle and pulled out a gun, apparently intending to rob the victim.
Investigators say the victim pulled out his own gun and shot the suspect in the head.
Police say the victim has a permit to carry and is cooperating with the investigation.
