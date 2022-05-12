PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like drivers are getting the message to slow down on one of Philadelphia’s most dangerous roads. A new report from the Philadelphia Parking Authority shows fewer drivers are getting caught by speed cameras on Roosevelt Boulevard.
According to the PPA, speeding violations are down 91% since the cameras were first turned on a couple of years ago, but the speed camera program is going to expire next year unless the state legislature votes to extend it.
Two more speed cameras are already in the works.
They're being added at the 700 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard and the 5000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
City leaders have also talked about expanding the cameras to other areas in the city.